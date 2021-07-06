Arewa youths to Southern govs: Tackle agitations in your zone before talking of 2023

Youths from the 19 Northern states and Abuja, under the auspices of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) yesterday in Kaduna told the Southern States’ Governors Forum to first settle the agitation and impasse in their region before talking about the Presidency in 2023.

Reacting to the communique issued by the Southern Governors after their meeting in Lagos on Monday the youths said: “AYF which to state categorically that the resolution of the governors was not only unconstitutional, but that such a stand is what is responsible for the present state of affairs across the country.”

A statement by the Forum made available to newsmen in Kaduna and signed by Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu said: “We are surprised that the governors were not concerned about how Nigeria will come out of the present predicament of insecurity and economic hardship and set the country on the path of progress and development. They are only concerned about where the president would come from. This is unfortunate.

“Our advice to the Southern governors is that before we talk about the 2023 elections. They should work to settle the problems ravaging their states and region and even the country as a whole.

“There is the problem of insecurity ravaging the whole country and some parts of the southern states, there is the protest and self-determination by some elements led by Sunday Igboho, who are disturbing the peace and freedom of well-meaning Nigerians and preventing them from going about their daily activities.

“There was also the destruction of government facilities and killing of Nigerians especially those that are not of Eastern Nigerian extraction. Some Easterners have been deceived by the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to be killing people and destroying properties. As youths committed to the unity of Nigeria, we believe strongly that these are issues that should ordinarily worry well-meaning Nigerians and the governors.”

