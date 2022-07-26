News Top Stories

Arewa Youths: We won’t allow political campaigns in our region unless…

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate and decisive action towards stemming the rising tide of insecurity across northern Nigeria. The group warned that politicians will not be allowed to campaign for votes if peace was not restored to the region.

Spokesman of the group, Mohammed Danlami, who gave the charge yesterday in Abuja,  disclosed that most local government areas and communities in the northern parts of Nigeria are now under the control of either Ansaru terrorists in North Central and North West or the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East. He urged the President to order the armed forces to flush out these bandits and terrorists occupying several forests and communities across Northern Nigeria before the campaigns commence later in the year.

“The youths will not participate in activities in the build-up to 2023 general elections and the election proper if our brothers and sisters in captivity are not released. “In other words, politicians  are only welcome to our region, when we have every reason to believe that our forests are free from bandits and terrorists.

“The assembly strongly believes that if the amount of monies budgeted for security and defence were deployed for such purposes, the terrorists in our bushes would not have been able to withstand our armed forces for three days,”  he said.

 

According to Dalami, the terrorists and other non-state actors have in recent months intensified their violent activities, raiding communities at random, killing defenceless citizens and abducting hundreds of others for ransom. He lamented that in the midst of this worsening state of insecurity, the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno, appears to have become overwhelmed and has been unable to provide a sustainable solution to the crisis facing the country.

 

According to him, Monguno has ran out of ideas on how to tackle the security challenges and therefore should resign or be sacked by the president without any further delay. “The Arewa Youth Assembly shares in the pain and agony of the immediate families and friends of those in captivity and pray God to intervene through His supernatural power and set them free.

“The AYA notes that the growing audacity of non state actors, which led to the invasion of Kuje Minimum Security Prison, Abuja which led to the release of numerous arrested Boko Haram Commanders shows that even Mr President in the Presidential Villa is not safe. It is just a matter of time, these ragtag elements will draw inspiration from the Afghanistan terrorists and take over leadership of our country.

“We have observed that this insult to our country sovereignty would not have been possible if the National Security Adviser, who is supposed to guide Mr President had not run out of ideas.

“Since Monguno’s appointment over seven years, we strongly believe that the man has run out of steam and does not have anything new to offer. Hence, the honourable thing for him to do is to pack his luggage and return to his retirement destination.

Where he fails to, Mr. President should urgently sack him and get him replaced,” he said. Meanwhile, some relatives of the victims of the ill fated Abuja- Kaduna bound train attack, yesterday, picketed Bukar Dipcharima House, headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Transportation in Abuja, demanding definite action towards the rescue of the abductees still in the custody of terrorists.

The protest came a day after the terrorists released a new video in which they were seen torturing the abductees and threatening to either kill them or sell them into slavery if the government failed to meet their demands.

 

In the video, one of the abducted passengers was also captured narrating how they were kidnapped and lamenting that the government had failed to secure their release. He pleaded with members of the international community, including the United Nations, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France, among others, to help secure their release.

 

The protesters who occupied the main entrance to the ministry’s building urged the Federal Government to take steps to secure the release of their loved ones who were abducted by the terrorists on March 28, 2022.

Spokesperson for the protesters, Ahmed Aruwa, said they would continue to block the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Transportation until they get a definite response from the government.

The protesters, most of them women, were seen wailing and brandishing placards with various inscriptions directed at persuading the government and security agencies to take immediate action to rescue the captives.

Although some of the train passengers abducted four months ago have been released after ransoms were reportedly paid, dozens of their colleagues were still trapped in the den of the terrorists.

The Federal Government has continued to give various excuses for its inability to rescue the remaining victims.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Two more Senate Republicans announce support for Supreme Court pick, Jackson

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday picked up the support of two more Republican senators, all but cementing her confirmation this week as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced that they will vote for Jackson, joining Republican Senator Susan […]
News

Pandora Papers: I’ve no link with alleged London property –Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday in Osogbo described a report linking him to the purchase of a property in London as unfounded and untrue. The publication alleged that Oyetola bought a mansion worth 11.95 million Euros in London from a company belonging to Kola Aluko, a Nigerian businessman, who is being tried for […]
News

Alleged N2bn fraud: Court forecloses Maina’s right to file no-case submission

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

  A Federal High Court yesterday foreclosed Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)’s righttofileano-case submission. Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, then ordered Maina to open his defence.   Justice Abang held that Maina has had adequate time andfacilitytomakehisno-case submission but failed to do so. He adjourned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica