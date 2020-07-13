ARG to Tinubu, Fayemi, others: Your ambition must not cost S’West 2023 presidency

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has alerted prominent Yoruba leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow clash of interest to prevent South West from clinching the presidential ticket of the party in 2023.

The group advised the Leaders to work together and achieve common purpose in the interest of the people.

The ARG, said the APC National leader , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party’s pioneer Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and the Chairman, Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi should deploy their strategic positions to unite the zone and clinch the presidential ticket that may likely be zoned to the South in APC.

The socio -cultural and political body, also advocated what it called “classical restructuring” of the country that would correct the highly entrenched lopsidedness in all zones and ethnic groups in phases.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, ARG Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, said “about 2023, ARG had met and we had concluded that the Yoruba nation is ready to lead Nigeria.

We have a blueprint that we can present to any presidential candidate that can bring better democratic governance to all Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...