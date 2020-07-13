News

ARG to Tinubu, Fayemi, others: Your ambition must not cost S’West 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has alerted prominent Yoruba leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to allow clash of interest to prevent South West from clinching the presidential ticket of the party in 2023.

 

The group advised the Leaders to work together and achieve common purpose in the interest of the people.

 

The ARG, said the APC National leader , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, party’s pioneer Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and the Chairman, Nigeria’s Governor’s Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi should deploy their strategic positions to unite the zone and clinch the presidential ticket that may likely be zoned to the South in APC.

 

The socio -cultural and political body, also advocated what it called “classical restructuring” of the country that would correct the highly entrenched lopsidedness in all zones and ethnic groups in phases.

 

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, ARG Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, said “about 2023, ARG had met and we had concluded that the Yoruba nation is ready to lead Nigeria.

 

We have a blueprint that we can present to any presidential candidate that can bring better democratic governance to all Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kano revenue agency sacks 308 workers, 60 consultants

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) yesterday sacked 308 temporary workers of the agency due to the fall in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state. The IGR fell from N2 billion monthly to only N500 million in the state due to the effect of the pandemic. “Kano is now generating between N500 to N600 […]
News

Post-insurgency recovery, Borno develops 25-year devt plan

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

As part of post-insurgency recovery efforts in Borno State, the state government yesterday said it has developed a 25-year development plan to restore the socioeconomic lives of the people, affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the state. Special Adviser to Governor Babsgana Zulum on Sustainable Development Goals, Partnership and Humanitarian Coordination, Dr. Mairo Mandara, while […]
News

21 dead, 15 injured after bus crashes into lake in China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty-one people have died after a bus plunged into a lake in China, state media has reported. CCTV footage shows the vehicle suddenly cutting across six lanes of traffic in Anshun, Guizhou province, at around midday on Tuesday before crashing through a barrier and falling into Hongshan Lake. At least 15 people were rescued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: