Argentina 2023: Bosso calls 39 to camp in Abuja ahead FIFA World Cup

Flying Eagles Head Coach Isah Ladan Bosso has invited 39 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U20 boys ahead of final preparations for this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals taking place in Argentina.

Penultimate week, world football-governing body FIFA withdrew the hosting rights from Indonesia and handed the same over to Argentina, with assurances that the period scheduled for the championship, May 20 – June 11, would remain unchanged.

The Flying Eagles, who finished third at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt last month, are one of four teams that will fly Africa’s flag at the finals, with the others being Senegal, The Gambia and Tunisia.

All the invited players have been told to report at the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Sunday, April 16. Training sessions will commence on Monday.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (B. E. Arena Academy); John Otomblon (Mavlon FC)

Defenders: Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors); Ezekiel Bala; Muhammad Abdulsalam (Rising Stars); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City FC); Israel Domingo (Family Worship FC): Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United); Femi Abubakar (Madiba FC); Daniel Bameyi (Yum Yum FC); Wisdom Udoh (Akwa United); Akinwale Akanbi (Lionheart FC)

Midfielders: Caleb Uchedikwu (Mavlon FC); Ogbelu Onuche (Nasarawa United); Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC): Samson Lawal (Pro-Success Academy); Bilyaminu Musa (Mailafia FC); Hitler Eniye (36 Lion FC); Muhammad Aminu (Gombe United); John Joshua (Nasarawa United); Musa Usman (Mailantarki FC); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Samba FC)

Forwards: Haliru Sarki (Mahaniam FC); Kehinde Ibrahim (Green Light FC): Shettima Abubakar (Central Academy); Jude Sunday (Real Sapphire FC): Obiaku Ifesinachi (36 Lion FC); Abdullahi Usman (Samba FC); Salem Fago (Mavlon FC); Godwin Ositgbami (Kwara United); Babangida Abubakar (Mailantarki FC); Nurudeen Bala (Maikunkele FC); Olaitan Fabode (3SC); Adams Olubi; Adamu Aliyu (Nasarawa United); Ibrahim Beji (Cartegina FC); Ayatollah Usman (Niger Tornadoes)