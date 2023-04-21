Sports

Argentina 2023: F’Eagles to take on Brazil, Italy, Dominican Republic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles must dig their feet into the ground against Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic in order to scale the group phase of this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup.

Africa’s number three team was slotted into the interesting group D at the draw ceremony for the tournament held at the House of FIFA in Zurich on Friday, with hosts Argentina heading group A that also has Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

Argentina is the most successful nation at the FIFA U20 World Cup since the competition was launched in Tunisia in 1977. The South American nation has won the tournament six times, the last being in 2007. It also hosted the competition 22 years ago.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have finished as runners-up on two occasions, in Saudi Arabia in 1989 and in The Netherlands in 2005. They were bronze medallists in the USSR in 1985.

This year’s championship will take place between May 20 and June 11.

GROUP A: Argentina, Uzbekistan, Guatemala, New Zealand

GROUP B: USA, Ecuador, Fiji Islands, Slovakia

GROUP C: Senegal, Japan, Israel, Colombia

GROUP D: Italy, Brazil, Nigeria, Dominican Republic

GROUP E: Uruguay, Iraq, England, Tunisia

GROUP F: France, Korea Republic, The Gambia, Honduras

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man United get breakthrough in Sancho transfer talks

Posted on Author Reporter

  After missing the initial deadline set by Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United are refusing to give up their pursuit of the Englishman. According to Tribuna, the premiership side continue working on the signing of Jadon Sancho with the European transfer window closing on October 5. Citing sources in the UK’s Telegraph, the publication reports that there has […]
Sports

Palace thrash Everton to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crystal Palace booked a trip to Wembley with a comfortable victory over Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park. First-half goals from Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta put them in full control before Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes secured the win, as the hosts’ verve and attacking purpose overpowered a poor Toffees […]
Sports

Thigh injury ends Melo’s World Cup dreams with Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, the player said on Friday. The 26-year-old announced on Instagram it would take time to recover from the injury sustained in training on Monday. “Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of […]

Leave a Comment