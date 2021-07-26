Argentina beat Egypt as Brazil, CIV share spoils

Egypt recorded their first loss in the Olympic Games in Group C after going down 1-0 against Argentina on Sunday.

The lone goal for the South Americans came in the second half courtesy of Facundo Medina. Having drawn with Spain in their opening game, the Africans came into the match hoping to get a positive result over their opponent.

The South Americans had fallen to Australia in their opening game and needed to bounce back to stand a chance of going all the way to get a medal.

Argentina started the match on a high and almost took a fifth-minute lead when Adolfo Gaich received the ball in a good area and controlled it well, but his shot was deflected out by the woodwork.

In the 22nd minute, Egypt could havegrabbedagoalwhen Karim El Eraki found space inside the box, but with the goalkeeper stranded, he failed to direct the ball on target.

Argentina dominated possession in the first half, but they had no goal to show for it. However, things changed in the second half.

A short corner was taken in the 52nd minute and the goalkeeper parried the ball.

It went as far as Medina and he gleefully rifled the ball low inside of the left post to hand his team an advantage.

