Sports

Argentina, Chile through to Copa America q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Argentina and Chile on Monday booked their places in the Copa America quarterfinals, ending top of Group A after low-scoring matches that left the other two spots up for grabs.
Argentina logged its second win in three group matches played, beating Paraguay 1-0, with Alejandro “Papu” Gomez scoring the sole goal of a lacklustre match in Brasilia in the ninth minute.
The win placed Lionel Messi’s La Albiceleste top of Group A with seven points – enough to secure its spot in the next phase of the tournament being played in empty stadiums in coronavirus-battered Brazil.
The match marked a personal milestone for Messi, who tied Javier Mascherano’s record for the most games played for Argentina – 147.
But it was not a night of glory for Messi or his team, who in the second half seemed to resign themselves to defending a spirited, but ultimately fruitless, Paraguayan attack.
In the other match Monday, Chile drew 1-1 with Uruguay to end the day with five log points.
With four matches left to play in Group A, Paraguay has three points, Uruguay one, and Bolivia zero, meaning they all still stand a theoretical chance to go to the quarterfinals.
Brazil has already qualified from Group B.
Despite opposition from politicians and citizens, Brazil agreed at the 11th hour to host the world’s oldest international tournament after South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL took it from co-hosts Argentina, battling a pandemic surge, and Colombia where dozens have died in anti-government protests.
The contest had already been delayed by a year due to the pandemic and many players and coaches spoke out against it going ahead before the tournament began.
The build-up to Monday’s Chile-Uruguay game had been overshadowed by controversy in the Chile camp after revelations the team had breached Covid-19 protocols by bringing a local hairdresser into the team hotel.
CONMEBOL said it would fine those involved $30 000.
However there was no sign of the controversy affecting their play, with Vargas firing Chile ahead on 26 minutes from a tight angle after latching onto a clever pass from English-born Ben Brereton.
Uruguay grabbed a share of the points in the second-half when Suarez bundled in the ball from close range during a tangle with former Barcelona teammate Arturo Vidal at the far post following a corner.
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani almost snatched victory for Uruguay in the 85th minute, but his glancing header flashed just wide of the post.
Vargas’s first-half strike saw him draw level with Peru’s Paolo Guerrero on 14 goals in the Copa America’s all-time goalscoring rankings, three behind the record of 17 held by Brazil’s Zizinho and Argentina’s Norberto Mendez.
*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020 kicks off with top-class action on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

EFA Euro 2020 is finally kicking off on Friday with an exciting clash between Italy and Turkey. Then, Group Stage will bring more top-class action with matches such as Belgium vs. Russia and England vs. Croatia on Saturday and Sunday respectively. All Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live and in HD on Star- Times […]
Sports

CAF lifts ban on journalists for Nigeria, S/Leone clash

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

After much consideration, the Confederation of Africa Football has decided to lift ban on journalists willing to cover the 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations AFCON qualifiers which started yesterday across the continent. After few months of suspensions due to outbreak of Coronavirus, the qualifiers for the Cup Of Nations resumes across the continent with Match […]
Sports

1960Bet rebrands, gets new management

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after an “unacceptable” breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland. The Football Association is investigating the breaches after Saturday’s 1-0 Nations League victory.   Manchester City midfielder Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Greenwood, 18, both made their senior international debuts in the game. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica