News

Argentina coach wants clear player release rules for internationals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has called for “clear and inflexible” rules on the release of players for international duty. Premier League clubs unanimously decided last week not to release players for World Cup qualifying and friendly matches in red-list countries.

 

This means Brazil will be without many key players when they face Argentina in a key World Cup qualifier in Sunday. “If it continues then the competition is not equal,” said Scaloni. ”

 

We don’t have any idea of what it is going to be like for the next games and that can’t be [right].

 

“Beyond who it affects – Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Colombia – it can’t go on like this.

 

“These games are being played because it was very tight and the decision was last minute but they need to take a decision for the next time. You can’t compete like this. “Now that we have time before the next dates there has to be a clear and inflexible position.”

 

Brazil are without nine major players for the match in Sao Paulo, including Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino and Manchester City pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus. Other South American sides have also lost players due to a decision by some European clubs not to let their players travel to the continent in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

They would have to quarantine on their return and the clubs do not want to lose their players for league games. Argentina have four players from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in their squad for Sunday’s match after the clubs ceded to their wishes, but there is confusion about their availability for the country’s next game against

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom’s far-sighted investment in human capital

Posted on Author Ndifreke Essien

In May 2018, during a visit to Nigeria, Bill Gates, the world’s richest man, advised the federal government that the best form of empowerment was not the financial handouts it gives citizens. He said the best, long-term and rewarding empowerment, is investment in human capital through provision of quality education and healthcare. In Akwa Ibom […]
News

Ajimobi: Passage of a jinx breaker

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI writes on the life and times of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who passed on yesterday The torrent of tributes for former Oyo State governor and National Deputy Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who passed on yesterday at 70, obviously justifies the conviction that the […]
News

Okowa decries kidnappings, killings, attacks on worship centres

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has decried the rising cases of kidnapping, killing of clergymen and incessant attacks on worship centres by gun trotting cattle herders and insurgents in the country. The governor said it had become imperative to equip church leaders and their congregation with basic knowledge on personal security and safety at places […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica