Argentina great, Maradona, taken to hospital

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been hospitalized in the city of La Plata, sources told ESPN Argentina.
The 1986 World Cup winner, who manages first-division side Gimnasia La Plata, is being treated for something that is not considered an urgent physical issue, sources said.
Maradona, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, was in attendance of Gimnasia’s 3-0 win over against Patronato before leaving at kickoff.
Maradona sat out Gimnasia’s first days of training in August as a precaution to avoid the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 as he is considered in the risk group.
Since ending his playing career in 1997, the ex-Napoli and Barcelona star has battled a series of health issues.
In 2004, he was hospitalized with severe heart and respiratory problems related to a long battle with drug addiction. He has undergone two gastric bypass operations to control his weight and also received treatment for alcohol abuse.

