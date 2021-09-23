News

Argentina seeks FG’s support for white helmets resolution adoption

Argentina has sought the support of the Federal Government for White Helmets Resolution at the forthcoming UN General Assembly. The Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to Nigeria Alenjandro Herrero made this known yesterday while leading a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in Abuja.

The ambassador stated that Argentina is seeking the support of countries to help expand and localise the White Helmet initiative in Nigeria. Herrero said: “The reason why we are here is to ask for the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria to support a resolution that will be adopted at the UN General Assembly at the end of this year regarding the White Helmets’ Operation around the world.

“The White Helmets are part of our ministry of foreign Affairs. They participate in Relief and Humanitarian activities around the world and every three years, the continuity of the mechanism is being voted at the General Assembly. “We request the support of the Nigerian government as the next adoption comes up between November and December this year.” The minister said the core objectives of the White Helmets aligns with the mandate of the ministry.

