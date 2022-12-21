Sports

Argentina stars forced to abandon bus parade

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Argentina’s World Cup winners had to abandon an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires and instead took a helicopter ride over the millions of ecstatic fans partying in the streets.

The squad showed off the trophy at the start of a planned eight-hour journey, reports the BBC.

But the celebrations on packed roads became more chaotic, forcing a rethink.

“It was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of joy,” tweeted presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti.

Social media videos appeared to show fans jumping onto the top deck of the bus carrying the players at one point when it passed underneath a bridge, with one fan falling off.

The Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a national holiday in the South American country after Lionel Messi and his team-mates beat France in Sunday’s final.

About four million people lined the streets of Buenos Aires, according to local estimates.

“Today Argentina experienced one of the most extraordinary parties in its history. There was only joy and gratitude during hours and hours of exciting togetherness,” Cerruti added.

After arriving home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the players left the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on a 20-mile journey to the centre of Buenos Aires at 11:45 local time (14:45 GMT).

The journey was supposed to finish at the capital city’s iconic Obelisk monument, where hundreds of thousands had gathered and created a party atmosphere, later that day.

But security forces would not let the bus continue to Plaza de la República – the public square where the Obelisk stands – after some of the celebrations became too chaotic.

“A thousand apologies on behalf of all of the champion players. [Such] a shame,” tweeted AFA president Chiqui Tapia.

With the majority of the jubilant fans wearing the national team’s blue and white colours, it was a sea of colour in Plaza de la República as they waited for the squad.

Banners were held aloft of captain Messi and the late Diego Maradona – another iconic Argentina player, captain of the 1986 World Cup champions and regarded as one of the greatest players ever – while other fans played instruments or climbed lampposts.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets, with many riding scooters and running behind the bus on a motorway, as the parade made its way towards the Argentine capital.

“It’s crazy, it’s incredible, it’s the best thing that can happen to you in life,” said 25-year-old Matias Gomez, one of those gathered.

“It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today.”

Paris St-Germain forward Messi, who captained the side and cemented his place for many as the greatest footballer ever by lifting the World Cup, sat in the middle of a group of the squad on the top deck.

Earlier on Tuesday, he posted on Instagram showing him waking up alongside the trophy.

Argentina has been in party mode since Sunday’s dramatic penalty shootout win against France in Qatar, which gave the country its first World Cup win since Maradona lifted the trophy 36 years ago.

Messi, 35, finally achieved his World Cup dream as La Albiceleste won their third crown in one of the greatest finals in the tournament’s history.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Willian in talks over Arsenal exit, says Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s Brazil winger Willian is in talks over a potential exit from the Premier League club, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday, adding that more transfer moves were a possibility before the window closes next week. Willian has struggled for form since arriving at Arsenal from Chelsea last year and has been linked with […]
Sports

NPFL: Imo Deputy Speaker commends Heartland players after home draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu has given a pat on the back to Heartland players insisting that the 3-3 home draw against Nasarawa is not a bad start. Iwuanyanwu noted that the match against Nasarawa was a difficult one against a very strong opposition.   He noted that Nasarawa is one […]
Sports

No mercy for Sao Tome, Eagles coach boasts

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has vowed to unleash his strongest squad on minnows Sao Tome and Principe as the two teams clash in the African Nations Cup qualifier at the Stade d’Agadir in Morocco today.   The three-time African champions came from a goal down to defeat Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday, courtesy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica