Sports

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eight people who took care of soccer legend Diego Maradona will be tried in Argentina courts for homicide, according to a ruling released on Wednesday following an investigation into his November 2020 death due to cardiac arrest. In the 236-page document seen by Reuters, the judge in charge of the case questioned “the behaviors – active or by omission – of each of the accused which led to and contributed to the realization of the harmful result.” The ruling said that eight people including doctors, nurses and a psychologist who cared for Maradona at the time of his death are accused of “simple homicide,” a serious charge that means taking a life with intent.

A medical board appointed to investigate Maradona’s death concluded in 2021 that the soccer star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner.” Maradona was considered one of the greatest soccer players in history, though the diminutive player nicknamed “Pelusa” for his long mane of hair and “D10S” as a play on the Spanish word for “God” using his jersey number, battled drug and alcohol abuse for years. Mario Baudry, a lawyer for one of Maradona’s sons, told Reuters that the World Cup winner was “in a situation of helplessness” by the time of his death. Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Monaco come from 2-0 down to stun PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Monaco came from two goals down to end Paris St-Germain’s eight-match winning streak in Ligue 1, moving second with a stunning victory. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored two first-half goals on his return from injury, reports the BBC. But Monaco came out transformed after the break, as Kevin Volland scored twice past Keylor Navas in […]
Sports

National Stadium renovation: Stakeholders plead for citizens centred policies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Members of the National Stadium community have appealed to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to give serious thoughts to the latest seven days quit notice issued to business owners inside the premises amidst speculations of its renovation.   This appeal became necessary going by the economic implication of the sudden eviction notice as Nigerians […]
Sports

Tennis: No excuses for Nadal after Rome exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his focus is now on fine-tuning his game ahead of the French Open which begins September 27. The nine-time Rome champion looked well off the pace in his 6-2 7-5 loss to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica