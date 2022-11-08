Sports

Argentine cup final ends early after 10 red cards

Ten players were sent off as Racing Club won a Champions Trophy final that ended early because Boca Juniors had only six players on the pitch.

Seven Boca players were dismissed, including two on the bench, with Racing leading 2-1 when the game was stopped, reports the BBC.

Rules state a match cannot continue if a team have fewer than seven players.

Carlos Alcaraz’s 118th-minute winner in San Luis was the flash point for the major incident when he celebrated in front of the Boca fans.

The Boca players surrounded him, grabbing him by the ear and throwing the ball at him.

Referee Facundo Tello sent off Alcaraz along with five Boca players, including Dario Benedetto, an unused substitute, and Carlos Zambrano, who had been replaced earlier. Jonathan Galvan, an unused Racing substitute, was also shown a red card.

Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero were dismissed in the 95th minute after an argument, while Boca’s Alan Varela was shown a second yellow five minutes later.

Earlier, Norberto Briasco opened the scoring for Boca before Racing’s Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

Argentine Tello will officiate at the World Cup which starts on November 20.

 

