Sports

Argentinian fan choked to death by flag celebrating World Cup victory

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

An Argentinian fan was choked to death when the flag he draped around his shoulders got caught in his motorbike.

The 22-year-old, named locally as Sebastian Oscar Maciel, died instantly after accidentally depriving himself of oxygen.

He crashed to the ground while celebrating Argentina’s World Cup triumph on Sunday in the city of Bahia Blanca in the province of Buenos Aires, around 400 miles south of the Argentinian capital.

The man was on a Honda XR 150cc motorbike at the time of the incident.

A police source told a local paper: ‘The man appears to have died when an Argentinian flag he was wearing tied round his neck like a cape got caught in the one of the motorbike’s wheels and choked him to death.

‘Various witnesses saw him fall to the ground and realised he had the flag around his neck.

‘The investigation is ongoing but the initial hypothesis is that he died from asphyxiation.’

Argentines around the world partied in the street after their nation’s thrilling penalty shootout World Cup final victory against France on Sunday.

More than a million people congregated around the iconic Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires.

The epicentre of the Argentinian celebrations in Barcelona was the city’s Arc de Triomf monument, where around 10,000 supporters partied.

Spanish police confirmed this morning they had arrested three fans in Madrid last night, including two who tried to scale the Spanish capital’s 115ft tall Christmas tree before attacking police who went to stop them.

*Courtesy: daily mail.co.uk

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Elaho blastS Rohr’s tactics

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…says German coach can’t take Eagles beyond qualifiers …flays NFF over poor welfare for players Ex-international Friday Elaho is not impressed with the work of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr despite the team winning their first two games in the World Cup qualifiers. He said although the players should be commended for the victory against […]
Sports

Big changes needed at ‘humiliated’ Barca – Gerard Pique

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gerard Pique says big changes are needed at Barcelona following their “humiliating” 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The 33-year-old defender, who has won 20 major titles over 12 years with the club, added that he would be “the first to leave” if the club wished it, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Tottenham goalie wants Eagles’ shirt

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi is looking forward to wear Super Eagles jersey if invited by coach Gernot Rohr. The 20 year old Nigerian has been with the first team since one week owing to the injury sustained by Alfie Whiteman. Oluwayemi is eligible to play for both England and Nigeria but he has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica