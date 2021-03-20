Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete to hold on Sept 8

The organisers of the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete has announced September 8 for the commencement of this year’s fiesta, which is expected to span September 11, in Argungu, the host community of the internationally acclaimed Argungu Culturaland Fishing Festival, Kebbi State. According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the sport tourism event, this year’s Fete promises to be colourful and exciting, with a lot of entertaining and tourism related activities built into the sportainment fiesta, with renowned polo players and enthusiasts from across the shores and outside shores of the country expected to attend the four days meet.

The year’s Fete is the 4th edition of the tourism promotional events facilitated by NSK Polo Ranch and Resort in collaboration with Argungu Emirate Council. The Fete has since its debut becomes a force for forging unity and regional sports and cultural ties. Besides, it is also dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the cultural heritage of the people as it showcases the abundant tourism potential of the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria for increased local and foreign investments.

Some of the attractions include ‘Danbe’ local boxing/wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, mini Durbar, folk dances and bull fighting involving teams from Nigeria and West Africa. While the major highlight is the polo tournament, which expectedly will attract more teams competing vying for the various triumphs at stake, namely; Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup, King Appolus Chu’s Cup, and Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup.

Like this: Like Loading...