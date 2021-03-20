Travel & Tourism

Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete to hold on Sept 8

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The organisers of the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete has announced September 8 for the commencement of this year’s fiesta, which is expected to span September 11, in Argungu, the host community of the internationally acclaimed Argungu Culturaland Fishing Festival, Kebbi State. According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the sport tourism event, this year’s Fete promises to be colourful and exciting, with a lot of entertaining and tourism related activities built into the sportainment fiesta, with renowned polo players and enthusiasts from across the shores and outside shores of the country expected to attend the four days meet.

The year’s Fete is the 4th edition of the tourism promotional events facilitated by NSK Polo Ranch and Resort in collaboration with Argungu Emirate Council. The Fete has since its debut becomes a force for forging unity and regional sports and cultural ties. Besides, it is also dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the cultural heritage of the people as it showcases the abundant tourism potential of the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria for increased local and foreign investments.

Some of the attractions include ‘Danbe’ local boxing/wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, mini Durbar, folk dances and bull fighting involving teams from Nigeria and West Africa. While the major highlight is the polo tournament, which expectedly will attract more teams competing vying for the various triumphs at stake, namely; Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup, King Appolus Chu’s Cup, and Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

White rage versus Black rage (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

• How to deal with anger Regarding profiling and making that judgemental call on the African – American lady at the bank, I was wrong on all fronts especially because I was judging from an uninformed viewpoint. Regrettably, ignorance is not an excuse, however, this is exactly how White rage works. My action was quite […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR parleys NAHCO on Hajj operations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has challenged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the importance of professional competence and certification in the effective handling of Hajj operations for Nigerian pilgrims as one of the conditional requirements by Authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi […]
Travel & Tourism

Hope rises for Obudu Mountain Resort as Naija7 Wonders sets sight on its revival

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Obudu Mountain Resort located in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State, remains Nigeria’s foremost destination as its bears no comparison to any other destination across the globe. But it has a beleaguered history of neglect and bad management. For two years it was virtually under lock and key until early this year when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica