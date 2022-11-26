Aribisogan’s impeachment legal, constitutional –EKHA

The Ekiti State House of Assembly (EKHA) has insisted that the impeachment of the former speaker, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, is in constitutional order. The legislature was responding to a statement by Ekiti State-born senior lawyers, Chief Afe Babalola, Chief Wole Olanipekun and five others, who faulted Aribisogan’s removal, citing legal procedures. The House of Assembly in a statement yesterday by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, stated that although the right of the legal luminaries as stakeholders in Ekiti State is recognised while their opinion and advice respected but doesn’t end at that.

The statement by the lawmakers reads in part: “We wish to let the reading public know that members of Ekiti State House of Assembly feel a sense of injustice by the one sided opinion and biased intervention of the legal luminaries who are also elder statesmen. “The principle of justice all over the world is that all sides to a conflict must be heard and it is only then that justice could be seen to have been done. “It is unfortunate that our elder statesmen did not hear from the side of the new Speaker and the remaining 16 members who impeached the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan and elected Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba remains the validly elected Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and she enjoys the support of the overwhelming majority of the Honourable members, party leadership and the government of Ekiti State. “Therefore, the advice of the legal luminaries that Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba who was duly elected by 17 members should stop parading herself as the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly is unwarranted and we believe this is based on wrong information by the impeached Speaker.

“The House has neither breached any section of the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria nor its own Standing Rules concerning the impeachment of Rt. Hon. Aribisogan and the election of Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba on Monday, November 21. “Rt. Hon. Aribisogan was duly served an impeachment notice and was thereafter impeached by 2/3rd of members of the whole House.

“We however wish to remind our legal luminaries that when a serious infraction of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria was committed during the PDP administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose where seven members impeached the then Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Omirin, we didn’t see a convergence of legal luminaries condemning the action. “This same Rt. Hon. Aribisogan was equally suspended by the fifth Assembly during the tenure of Governor Fayose but there was no whimper from our legal luminaries. “We wish to reinstate that peace has returned to the Ekiti State House of Assembly since the pathologically rebellious and inordinately ambitious Speaker was impeached and suspended alongside his cohorts.” The lawmakers added that the new speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, has presided over parliamentarians and plenaries with the majority of members present. “She has announced the appointment of new principal officers and she has constituted all committees of the House.

