Aribo, Balogun equal Kanu’s record at Arsenal

Super Eagles duo, Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun, on Saturday equaled Kanu Nwankwo unbeaten run over a season with Arsenal after helping Rangers to an unbeaten Scottish season.

Peerless Rangers swept aside Aberdeen 4-0 to end the Scottish Premiership term unbeaten before officially lifting the title for the 55th time. Steven Gerrard’s side are the first to go unbeaten since Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in 2016-17 and also matched their city rivals’ 107-yearold clean-sheet record.

Rangers’ task was made easier by Joe Lewis’ unfortunate early own goal, with Kemar Roofe adding further efforts either side of the break, and Jermain Defoe scoring a late fourth. Rangers have now not lost to Aberdeen in eight meetings, winning all four of their encounters this season, including two 4-0 wins at Ibrox

would be recalled that former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, and his club side, Arsenal made history by winning the English Premier League title without defeat during the 2003/2004 league season.

The Gunners took the world football by surprise winning 26 out of 38 and playing 12 draws to claim their last premier league title.

Led by their inspirational Captain, Patrick Vieira, Arsenal were truly invincibles with the likes of Jens Lehmann, Ashley Cole, Robert Pires and Kanu Nwankwo with their incredible style of football. A feat Aribo and Balogun just achieved with Steven Gerald-led Rangers.

Like this: Like Loading...