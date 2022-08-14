Aribo inspires Saints comeback in EPL clash

…as Iheanacho also shines in Leicester loss against Arsenal

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, on Saturday inspired Southampton’s comeback in their 2-2 draw against Leeds United as the Saints came from two goals down to salvage a point and end a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats. Aribo had came from the bench to open his goal account for the club with Saints losing 2-0 with two goals in 15 second-half min utes from Rodrigo.

Kyle Walker-Peters fired the 81st-minute equaliser from an acute angle to make the scoreline to end Leeds winning start to the season.

Rodrigo met Jack Harrison’s testing cross with a glancing finish to open the scoring, before heading in Pascal Struijk’s goalbound effort for his second. Leeds remain unbeaten after their opening two games and move up to fourth in the table, while Saints are off the foot of the table and climb into 15th place as at the time of going to press.

Despite losing 4-2 against Arsenal, Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, showed why he must return to the starting lineup for Leicester City as he assisted one of the two goals scored by the Foxes. The impressive Gabriel Jesus, signed in the summer from Manchester City scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Leicester City in an entertaining encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Jesus scored twice in the first half before William Saliba’s own goal early in the second half gave Leicester hope, but Granit Xhaka struck just two minutes later to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead.

The introduction of Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes more bite, and his good work provided Maddison with the chance to size up Ramsdale before shooting between his legs to give his side hope again. But another lapse at the back within a few seconds put the 2015-16 champions two goals down once more, and this time there was no way back.

