Sports

Aribo inspires Saints comeback in EPL clash

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Iheanacho also shines in Leicester loss against Arsenal

 

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, on Saturday inspired Southampton’s comeback in their 2-2 draw against Leeds United as the Saints came from two goals down to salvage a point and end a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats. Aribo had came from the bench to open his goal account for the club with Saints losing 2-0 with two goals in 15 second-half min  utes from Rodrigo.

 

Kyle Walker-Peters fired the 81st-minute equaliser from an acute angle to make the scoreline to end Leeds winning start to the season.

 

Rodrigo met Jack Harrison’s testing cross with a glancing finish to open the scoring, before heading in Pascal Struijk’s goalbound effort for his second. Leeds remain unbeaten after their opening two games and move up to fourth in the table, while Saints are off the foot of the  table and climb into 15th place as at the time of going to press.

 

Despite losing 4-2 against Arsenal, Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, showed why he must return to the starting lineup for Leicester City as he assisted one of the two goals scored by the Foxes. The impressive Gabriel Jesus, signed in the summer from Manchester City scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Leicester City in an entertaining encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Jesus scored twice in the first half before William Saliba’s own goal early in the second half gave Leicester hope, but Granit Xhaka struck just two minutes later to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead.

 

The introduction of Kelechi Iheanacho gave the Foxes more bite, and his good work provided Maddison with the chance to size up Ramsdale before shooting between his legs to give his side hope again. But another lapse at the back within a few seconds put the 2015-16 champions two goals down once more, and this time there was no way back.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Games won’t be canceled, insists Head of Tokyo Olympics 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months and not be canceled despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan. Organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there were any conditions under which […]
Sports

COVID-19: German team loses 37-0 due to social distancing

Posted on Author Reporter

  A German football team lost 37-0 to their local rivals after fielding only seven players who socially distanced throughout the match. Ripdorf fielded the minimum number of players on Sunday because their opponents SV Holdenstedt II came into contact in a previous game with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Their team tested negative […]
Sports

Messi finally shows up at Barca’s training ground

Posted on Author Reporter

  After a week of absence, Lionel Messi finally drove to Barcelona training ground on Monday. It was to the delight of the fans. But despite his presence, he was not seen training with the rest. He was filmed by RAC1 arriving at the Barcelona training centre this afternoon. It was learnt that the Argentinian had his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica