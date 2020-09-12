Sports

Aribo out of Eagles friendlies

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has joined Kenneth Omeruo in the list of Super Eagles players that have been ruled out of the friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia next month. The midfielder has been ruled out of action for six weeks after he suffered an ankle injury and will also miss today’s league game at home against Dundee United. Omeruo who plays for Leganes in Spain had been ruled out of the two friendly matches after he also suffered injury during the team’s training ahead of the start of the new season. Aribo has already scored once in three appearances this season.

Last season, he was named Rangers Young Player of the Year and also made his debut for the Super Eagles, where he became an instant hit. Rangers are top of the Scottish league with 16 points from six matches. Meanwhile, Rangers coach Steven Gerrard has challenged the rest of his players to provide a creative spark during Aribo’s injury lay-off. He said: “Joe’s had a setback. He’s got a high ankle sprain and will be missing for four to six weeks. “But we’re really positive over that being four rather than six weeks.

But we’ll have to take it week by week. “It’s a big blow. During the early parts of the season Joe was in magnificent form. “It’s actually good news because when he had the setback in training he had to go see a specialist and there was a chance he might have needed surgery.

“Thankfully he doesn’t and we might b e able to get him back in four weeks’ time. So it’s actually a positive situation as it could have been a lot worse. “Joe will be missed as he’s such a fantastic talent. He’s a creator and scorer of goals for us so you will always m i s s t h a t kind o f player.

