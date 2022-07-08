Aribo set for Southampton transfer

Joe Aribo will before the weekend undergo routine medical check to complete his transfer to Premier League club Southampton. The deal is worth around 10 Million Pounds – six Million Pounds plus add-ons. It will be a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Aribo has already agreed personal terms, according to various sources. The versatile midfielder is in the last year of his contract and reportedly has a 10 Million Pounds release clause on it. He scored nine goals and made 10 assists in 57 appearances for Rangers last season. He also won the Scottish Cup. Aston Villa, whose boss Steven Gerard worked with Aribo at Rangers, were also reported to be interested in signing the Super Eagles star.
