Aribo set for Southampton transfer

Joe Aribo will before the weekend undergo routine medical check to complete his transfer to Premier League club Southampton. The deal is worth around 10 Million Pounds – six Million Pounds plus add-ons. It will be a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Aribo has already agreed personal terms, according to various sources. The versatile midfielder is in the last year of his contract and reportedly has a 10 Million Pounds release clause on it. He scored nine goals and made 10 assists in 57 appearances for Rangers last season. He also won the Scottish Cup. Aston Villa, whose boss Steven Gerard worked with Aribo at Rangers, were also reported to be interested in signing the Super Eagles star.

 

Sports

Musa announces birth of baby

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Al-Nassr winger and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has announced the birth of a baby boy to his family. The forward remarried in May 2017, to Juliet Ejue, after divorcing his ex-wife Jamila over “irreconcilable differences” This is the second child between Musa and Juliet after welcoming their first in February 2018, although the 27-year-old […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles players hit camp Monday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will start arriving the camp of the team in Benin the Edo State capital on Monday. NigeriaFootballFederation spokesman, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that newly invited Switzerland goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe and other invitedplayerswillstartarriving camp ahead of the […]
Sports

Fulham joins Palace in race to sign Eberechi Eze

Posted on Author Reporter

  Newly Promoted side Fulham have entered the race sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in the current transfer window. English tabloid, The Sun reported that Fulham boss Scott Parker is ready to bid £15 million for QPR star Eberechi Eze who is also on the radar of Crystal Palace. Parker has been assured of […]

