Arigidi-Akoko has lost its benefactor, say monarch, clerics

…he can’t be replaced, residents cry

Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the home town of the Prophet TB Joshua, was in mourning mood yesterday. Residents of the town expressed shock over the sudden demise of the televangelist whom they all described as a great philanthropist.

The people clustered in groups to discuss the tragedy which has befallen the ancient town.

When journalists visited the town, the palace of Zaki of Arigidi, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, had become a Mecca of sorts as people from the entire Akokoland continued to troop in and out, commiserating with the people of the town. Oba Olanipekun noted that the late prophet attracted many developmental projects to the town.

He identified such projects to include ongoing multi-million naira church pavilion, construction of roads, and the provision of patrol vehicles for police in Arigidi-Akoko among others.

Many churches which had begun the day’s service before the news of Joshua’s demise filtered in turned their sermons to eulogies to the man they called illustrious son of Akokoland.

One of the clergymen, Pastor Gabriel Agbaje, spoke glowingly of the late prophet’s selfless service, especially to the needy, describing him as a lover of peace.

Similarly, Bishop Michael Abe, who was also full of tributes to the deceased, said the elderly and less privileged would miss his annual gifts of foodstuffs and other kind gestures.

A Muslim cleric, Sheikh Jimoh Balogun, noted that he was one of the beneficiaries of the renowned prophet. He described Joshua as a detribalised and kind individual.

Another resident, who gave her name as Munirat, was shedding tears uncontrollably.

She said no one would replace Joshua for the people. Meanwhile, the four local government areas in Akoko area of Ondo State particularly, Arigidi, the hometown of Prophet Temitope Joshua, were in a sad mood over the cleric’s death Joshua was a candle which lighted a whole community as he had contributed to the wellbeing of the citizens of the four local government areas in Ondo North Senatorial District.

For years, the four local government areas in Akoko were in darkness when they were cut off from the national grid by the distribution company. Prophet Joshua had to contribute about N31 million for the restoration of electricity in the area.

The Chief Imam of Arigidi Akoko, Alhaji Salisu Musa, who was T.B Joshua’s uncle, said the news of his demise was received from Lagos on Saturday night. Musa, who said he was on his way to Joshua’s house in Lagos, lamented that the popular preacher died suddenly without any prior sickness.

The Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko Oba Yisa Olanipekun, said he received the news of the sudden death of the illustrious son of the town with shock.

