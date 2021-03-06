News

Arik Air CEO tasks FG on COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

T he Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbo – du, has called on the Federal Government to pay urgent attention to aviation personnel as part of frontline workers slated for immediate vaccination. The call is coming on the heels of reports that the Fed- eral Government will soon begin the vaccination of Ni- gerians, following the receipt of the first batch of AstraZen- eca vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Speaking when he hosted the Publisher of Atqnews and Travellers Magazine, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, in Lagos, said it was impera- tive that the Federal Gov- ernment took cognisance of this aspect. Uko was at oce to de- liver an invitation for the Annual Abuja Jabamah 2021 that is slated to hold between March 26 and 27 in Abuja, with Arik Air to be honoured as Nigerian Airline of the De- cade 2010 – 2020.

Ilegbodu said: “We think aviation workers should get priority for vaccination. In Arik, we are trying to see if we can get all our sta vacci- nated as soon as possible, this allows us to serve the public condently. “We are frontline sta as we deal with the public ev- ery day. This he says will help keep the economy running and enable more people to travel knowing they are safe, as he assured the travelling public that Arik Air will con- tinue to deliver on its prom- ise as the frontline air in the country.”

Earlier, Uko had com- mended the airline, which he said, since starting opera- tion in 2006 rose to become the biggest player in Nigeria and the west coast and even challenging for an enviable position in Africa. He said: “In spite of all these troubles Arik Air is still the biggest airline brand out of Nigeria. Even with the shrunk eet it is still one of the biggest airlines in West Africa.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Governor Abu Sani Bello’s Quest To Fix Strategic Roads For Economic Development.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“You campaign in poetry, but you govern in prose.” —Mario Cuomo, former Governor of New York When Governor Abu Sani Bello decided to run for office of Governor of Niger State, more than most, he knew that one of the key problems of the state is the deficit in road infrastructure. Niger state after all, […]
News

NMA urges Buhari to end violence, restore peace

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  …suspends 2020 Annual Physicians’ Week activities   Going by the new turn of violent destructions of life and property arising from the  #ENDSARS protests across the federation, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and  state governors, to urgency direct security agents to immediately de-escalate the violent situations across the […]
News

Edo election: Placing Asiwaju’s video in context

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The 2020 Edo State Governorship election has come and gone but some of its talking points still reverberate.         For several reasons, the Edo election has been viewed by many as a proxy battle at this particular moment in time between political forces and figures that will contend against each other during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica