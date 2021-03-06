Arik Air CEO tasks FG on COVID-19 vaccination

T he Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbo – du, has called on the Federal Government to pay urgent attention to aviation personnel as part of frontline workers slated for immediate vaccination. The call is coming on the heels of reports that the Fed- eral Government will soon begin the vaccination of Ni- gerians, following the receipt of the first batch of AstraZen- eca vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Speaking when he hosted the Publisher of Atqnews and Travellers Magazine, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, in Lagos, said it was impera- tive that the Federal Gov- ernment took cognisance of this aspect. Uko was at oce to de- liver an invitation for the Annual Abuja Jabamah 2021 that is slated to hold between March 26 and 27 in Abuja, with Arik Air to be honoured as Nigerian Airline of the De- cade 2010 – 2020.

Ilegbodu said: “We think aviation workers should get priority for vaccination. In Arik, we are trying to see if we can get all our sta vacci- nated as soon as possible, this allows us to serve the public condently. “We are frontline sta as we deal with the public ev- ery day. This he says will help keep the economy running and enable more people to travel knowing they are safe, as he assured the travelling public that Arik Air will con- tinue to deliver on its prom- ise as the frontline air in the country.”

Earlier, Uko had com- mended the airline, which he said, since starting opera- tion in 2006 rose to become the biggest player in Nigeria and the west coast and even challenging for an enviable position in Africa. He said: “In spite of all these troubles Arik Air is still the biggest airline brand out of Nigeria. Even with the shrunk eet it is still one of the biggest airlines in West Africa.”

