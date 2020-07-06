News

Arik Air resumes operations July 8

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has concluded plans to resume domestic flights from July 8, following the Federal Government’s decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for operations.

 

The airline said it will be operating three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja in the first phase of the restart while Port Harcourt will be added to the schedule from Saturday, July 11.

 

Passengers have been assured of their safety and well-being at every stage of their flight as the airline has put various measures in place in line with COVID- 19 protocols as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Federal Government

