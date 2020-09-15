Arik Air resumes operations

Aviation

The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by some workers unions.
Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air announced the resumption on Tuesday.
Earlier on Monday, aviation unions had shutdown operations of the airline over alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April.
The unions also accused Arik of placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave, and other anti-labour practices.
According to Ola, all Arik Air’s early morning flights for Tuesday, September 15, operated in and out of Lagos on schedule, and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.
“Once again, we apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards,” he said.

