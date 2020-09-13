Aviation

Arik CEO writes Minister, seeks Sirika’s intervention to avert strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Wole Shadare

The management of Arik Air Air has called on the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to intervene in the planned industrial action by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) slated for Monday, September 14.
The two unions had promised to to call Arik Air workers out on a strike over alleged non payment of staff salaries in the airline since April after placing 90% of the workforce on compulsory leave.
In a letter to the minister by the Chief Executive Officer of Arik, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, entitled, “Re-Unions in Arik Air threaten to down tools September 14th”, dated September 11, 2020, Ilegbodu stated that the threat of strike action is coming without an exhaustive use of the various channels of engagement, discussion, consensus and understanding which he described as faulty and unlikely to yield the best outcomes for staff, the company and its faithful passengers.
He further described the action of the unions as an abuse of the position of union leadership, saying the  issues in dispute cannot pass the test of fairness and only affect, in the short term, less than 20 staff out of a work force of over 1600.
He explained that prior to Arik Air Ltd going into receivership, the employment letters basically detailed the approved emoluments of staff, adding that since the commencement of the receivership, this has been expanded by the introduction of policies to create best practice work environments to deliver top notch services.
He noted that management had been in discussion with various staff groups and unions to have these policies codified into Staff Conditions of Service and have a share of mind on most issues.
According to the letter sighted by New Telegraph, the only outstanding area of difference, he reiterated was the request by the unions for a terminal benefit scheme over and above the requirements of the Pension Act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Why crashed Quorum chopper had no black box – AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Preliminary report to be ready in four weeks Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency in charge of the investigation into the crash, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it would not hamper its inquiry. […]
Aviation

NCAA, NAMA issue NOTAM, circular for int’l flight resumption

Posted on Author Reporter

  *FAAN to open new China funded terminal at Lagos airport Wole Shadare To show that the country means business to ensure that international flights resume on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued the Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said: […]
Aviation

Outrage at Imo Airport as Air Peace delays passengers’ luggage for 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State Thursday evening erupted into bedlam as Air Peace passengers, who arrived the airport with a 2pm flight, were greeted with the shocking reality that their luggage were not on board the aircraft. The outrage that followed left the scanty desk officers of Air Peace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: