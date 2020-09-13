Arik CEO writes Minister, seeks Sirika’s intervention to avert strike

Wole Shadare

The management of Arik Air Air has called on the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to intervene in the planned industrial action by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) slated for Monday, September 14.

The two unions had promised to to call Arik Air workers out on a strike over alleged non payment of staff salaries in the airline since April after placing 90% of the workforce on compulsory leave.

In a letter to the minister by the Chief Executive Officer of Arik, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, entitled, “Re-Unions in Arik Air threaten to down tools September 14th”, dated September 11, 2020, Ilegbodu stated that the threat of strike action is coming without an exhaustive use of the various channels of engagement, discussion, consensus and understanding which he described as faulty and unlikely to yield the best outcomes for staff, the company and its faithful passengers.

He further described the action of the unions as an abuse of the position of union leadership, saying the issues in dispute cannot pass the test of fairness and only affect, in the short term, less than 20 staff out of a work force of over 1600.

He explained that prior to Arik Air Ltd going into receivership, the employment letters basically detailed the approved emoluments of staff, adding that since the commencement of the receivership, this has been expanded by the introduction of policies to create best practice work environments to deliver top notch services.

He noted that management had been in discussion with various staff groups and unions to have these policies codified into Staff Conditions of Service and have a share of mind on most issues.

According to the letter sighted by New Telegraph, the only outstanding area of difference, he reiterated was the request by the unions for a terminal benefit scheme over and above the requirements of the Pension Act.

Like this: Like Loading...