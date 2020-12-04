Arik sacks 300 workers, cites reasons

*Furloughs 50% workforce, unions picket airlines

*Passengers stranded at airports

Wole Shadare

Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (in receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

The airline in a statement said the leadership of the impacted unions have been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.

“It is important to note that over 50% of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff has been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

“Decisions to let go off staff is naturally a difficult decision. Arik Air wishes the impacted staff well in their future endeavours.”

Aviation unions on Thursday picketed the airline, paralyzing its operations across the country which continued till Friday, leaving scores of passengers stranded at several airports across the nation.

The action of the unions was as a result of allegations of non-payment of staff salaries since April.

The unions alleged that the company neglected them after placing many of the workforce on compulsory leave and other anti-labour practices.

