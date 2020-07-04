ARIKE EYINJU ELEDUMARE: It’s good to belong to a clique in Nigerian film industry

Akinyanju Arike Kikelomo is her name but people resonate more with calling her Eyinju Eledumare which was the name of a character she’d played in the early years of her acting career. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, the actress discusses the significance of her surreal nickname while touching on the issue of caucuses particularly in the section of Nollywood she belongs to. Excerpts…

Beyond the screen, who is Eyinju Eledumare?

I am an actress and entrepreneur; the fourth child in a family of five. I’d say I’m a mixture of being born with a silver spoon and being ‘Ajepako’. My parents weren’t rich but then there’s nothing we want that they didn’t give us. Growing up was comfortable but along the way, life happened. I’m married now with two kids.

At what point did you become convinced that you are made for acting?

Right from when I was very young; I can play a thousand characters in my head. I imitate people a lot; although, I don’t really put much of me out there even professionally. So, while growing up in primary school, I joined the cultural and dramatics society. In my secondary school, I did as well and at some point, I was made the President. Then, in my church, I joined the drama group. So, we went to other churches for drama presentations. So, at a point, the Holy Spirit just ministered to me that it’s I time I went into this drama thing. Before then, I do attend auditions. There was this place at Kilo in Surulere where English genre actors used to come around and shoot films. Someone told me that they used to have auditions, I attended a few of the auditions but I wasn’t picked. So, there was this day I was watching a Yoruba movie and I came across Mr. Adebayo Tijani’s number and I called him that I would love to be an actor. He said I should meet up with him at National Theatre. I told my mum and she asked if that’s what I wanted, I said yes. So, the first day I visited him at the National Theatre, I went alone but he couldn’t attend to me because he was really busy. So we rescheduled. The next time I was going; my mum went with me and we registered. And that was it. I can’t be more grateful for anything else.

What was your first introduction to acting professionally?

Like I said, I’d been acting school and church drama before coming into the industry professionally. However, the first time I was going to face the camera, I just acted like I was on stage because I started with stage. Before then, you know, normally you have to belong to a caucus. I have a boss and he’s part of a caucus. So, whenever we are having rehearsals, to them I always acted well. I mean, there was a day Mr. Sanyeri or Adekola Tijani asked me if I hadn’t been acting before asides the church and school drama. You know, it was just awesome. Up till today, I am still grateful that I started out with stage.

Meeting up with Adebayo Tijani at first attempt and being accepted into his fold almost immediately; will it be correct to think that you had a smooth sail into the film industry? No challenges?

No tough times? Absolutely not! No challenges ke, a lot! Even up till date, there are so many tough times but because I’ve grown personally and psychologically, those things that seem like tough times back then don’t really matter. It was never easy and I think it’s just normal. The industry really shaped me and I’m grateful because some people would have been lost or misled. If I have to be truthful, it has even made me closer to God. Is it from people trying to talk you down because you are not doing what every other person is doing? One thing I’ve learnt is if you’re not rich, you don’t know people, you are not the designer-wearing type, people will see you as nobody. I think I am not ashamed to say that I don’t belong to any of those categories, so it was really tough for me. But all of that made me a better person and I won’t change who I am for what the society or the industry wants me to be.

What’s the significance of your nickname, Eyinju Eledumare?

Eyinju Eledumare! That name is so dear to me because even asides the movie itself, in reality, that is who I am. God loves me. My life is just a testimony, in reality, in the film industry. I remember people who started at the time I started out; people who were rich and had money to produce movies, they are nowhere to be found now. Asides the name of my first son; if you really want me to smile, just call me Eyinju!

In an industry that seems like a pool with new actors and actresses springing out every day, what differentiates you from the rest?

There is a saying that there is no champion forever. Almost everybody I’ve met wants to be an actor. What stands me out personally is my person. See, you can be better than me but it doesn’t take away the fact that I’m me and nobody else will offer what I can offer. So regardless of how saturated the industry is, every individual has their own uniqueness. I have mine. I know when I need to interpret a script; I don’t have to present it like everyone else would do. I would do it the way I will deliver it.

The film that propelled you to stardom, Eyinju Eledumare, was released in 2014. Between then and now, how have you managed to stay relevant over time?

I don’t know, for real. Sometimes I usually forget that I’ve done something that has put me in limelight. And I’ve always prayed that whatever I’m able to do in life, I don’t want it to get into my head, so much that I’ll forget who I am. It’s a good thing that I’m in the limelight and I’m grateful. And yes, the movie was shot in 2011 before it was released in 2014. I think it was God’s appointed time because Mr. Adebayo Tijani has never shot a movie that took that long before getting into the market.

The success of the film, Eyinju Eledumare was massive at the time. I mean it got three nominations at different award shows in 2015 alone. What was it about the film that got people’s attention so much that it became a brand even for you?

One thing I believe is when it’s your time; God will just make it happen. Eyinju Eledumare has a fantastic storyline. Even up till today, I’ve never seen a movie like Eyinju Eledumare and that is the truth. Before Eyinju, I have never done a character so passionately like that. The storyline is good but I think it’s just God that designed it that way. And I think one other thing that made the movie special is the fact that I played a lady that, after all she’s been through, her leg was later amputated. I’ve had people ask me how did they amputate the leg so perfectly. Well, it’s the secret of the trade and I have to play the character like the character.

The question of caucuses is not a strange conversation in the film industry. How beneficial is it to be part of a caucus?

Well, I belong to the Adebayo Tijani caucus and it’s a common thing because you can’t just come into the industry without knowing your onions. It’s good to belong to a caucus in the film industry and register under a boss so that anywhere you go, you can say I’m a product of this person. I’m always very proud to say that Adebayo Tijani trained me. Yes, I might have had my experience going about church drama but professionally, he did. And one thing about this clique thing is, during rehearsals, that is where your bosses discover what you can do. So, it’s normal. People have been in the industry before you, you need them to show you around; tell you about the dos and don’ts of the industry.

How excited are you about the state of things in the film industry right now, particularly in the Yoruba section where you’re majored?

I’m actually very excited because the industry under the leadership of Mr. Latin has progressed. I’m just trying to imagine what the industry would become in a year’s time. Things have changed and they are really working. Nobody can just walk into the industry and produce movies without professional guides. Right now, if you’re not licensed, you can’t just be a producer. You have to be screened and licensed. Now, there are checks and balances compared to what obtained several years back. I know there will be a better Yoruba film industry.

