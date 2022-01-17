ARISE TV interview: APC chieftain, Saleh, lauds Kalu on party supremacy

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has been applauded for advocating supremacy of the decisions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in party activities.

Reacting to Kalu’s recent interview on Arise TV, a chieftain of the APC in Nasarawa state, Comrade Inuwa Saleh, stressed that the former Governor, made it clear that until the party decides on its zoning arrangements regarding the 2023 presidency, he will not officially declare to run for the position of President.

The APC stalwart acknowledged the consistency of the Senate Chief Whip on party matters, adding that Kalu’s comments were misinterpreted in some quarters, noting that the former Governor, emphasized that the party belongs to all members of the APC with equal rights and opportunities across board.

He noted that the APC as a party, promotes the tenets of democracy which are anchored on justice and fairness.

In a statement on Monday, Saleh while emphasizing that Kalu did not attack anyone in the interview, noted that if the party zones the position of President to the South East in 2023, Kalu is free like any other member from the zone to contest but if it is zoned to the South West or any other zone, the former governor will support who ever emerges.

He said: “I have read comments after the interview of former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu on Arise TV on 2023 presidency.

“In my opinion, Kalu should be commended for re-affirming the supremacy of the party.

“He noted that the party doesn’t belong to him or any individual rather the Nigerian populace especially members of the party.

“The former governor maintained that he will contest for the position of President in 2023 if the party zones it to the South East and as such, he is not in a hurry to officially declare any ambition until the party takes a decision on zoning.

“Kalu has demonstrated that the party will decide who gets what.

“The former governor did not attack Asiwaju Bola Tinubu or any party chieftain.

“It is clear with Kalu’s comments, that he (Kalu) will definitely support any candidate that emerges from the party’s decision.

“I advise the political class in the APC to advocate party supremacy at all times.”

The APC chieftain urged Kalu not to be distracted by political jobbers who are misinterpreting his interview, adding that the former governor is a highly detrabilized Nigerian, who has built and sustained friendship across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria over the years.

