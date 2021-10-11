‘Arise Walk for Life, helping to eradicate health challenges’

The 2021 edition of the Arise Charity Walk will be happening in clusters across different countries of the world, the organisers of the event has said.

The event, with the theme, #IChooseLife, will begin at 7.00am in Lagos and in other countries like Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, while they urge all participants to register their clusters on the Arise walk website.

The convener, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, while briefing joutnalists at a special press conference held to communicate the modalities for this year’s Arise Walk For Life, emphasised the critical need to keep fit, especially as countries continue to battle the COVID 19 pandemic.

She noted that walking helps improve immunity and physical health and that participants in this year’s walk stand a chance of winning a prize sum of $2,000 for the best cluster.

According to her, “Nigeria is blessed with a pleasant weather, what we do normally as lifestyle became a saving grace for us while the pandemic ravaged other countries, hence we need to continuously exercise to keep body and spirit in tune and at ARISE, we take health very seriously, because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible.

The Arise Walk for Life, #ichooselife is a place for everyone irrespective of status, tribe, religion or nationality, it is a place for all,” she stated.

Dr Siju Iloyomade also stated that Arise is an ideology and in a short span of time, making giant strides in areas of health, women and community empowerment with focus on 12 pillars out of United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

She added, “As Covid-19 crisis has caused significant disruptions to many homes,

The Arise Pink Bucket which contains food items has helped to reduce economic hardship on low income families in the different villages spread across all states in Nigeria that Arise have visited and completed projects from across the 12 pillars selected from the 17 United Nations SDGs.

Dr Siju Iluyomade thanked sponsors, partners, and volunteers for their generosity, dedication and commitment to the cause and urged participants of the Walk for life, #ICHOOSELIFE to create awareness for regular physical exercise and proper health check and particularly take the Covid-19 vaccines to curb the menace of the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...