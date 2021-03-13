Ariseplay goes live around the world

On March 14, stereotypes will be challenged! Africa’s leading media and luxury brand, ARISE MEDIA GROUP, will introduce the world to a new streaming service right out of the heart of Africa… its name is ARISEPLAY. With the backing of an ongoing $100,000,000 (one hundred million USD) seed funding being raised through venture capital firms, ARISEPLAY will boast of a bold new identity. One that is the best in worldwide entertainment from Hollywood to Nollywood, and will feature all of ARISE’s industry leading original productions. ARISEPLAY’s exclusive agreement with the likes of SONY Pictures, FilmOne and other independent producers, will ensure that its subscribers get to see the best content from both sides of the Atlantic, all at the ease of their fingertips. It’s a never before seen exclusives, including an all access pass to all the Behind-the-Scene actions, and interviews in the run-up to the release of some of the world’s biggest movies.

