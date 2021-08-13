Arts & Entertainments

Aristokrat Group, Boomplay hold 'Open House Series' to discover young talented artistes

Aristokrat Group, famous for developing award-winning and globally recognized artistes and producers like Burna Boy, Leriq, and Kel P, has launched its ‘Open House Series’ powered by Africa’s #1 music streaming service, Boomplay. According to the company, the idea was born out of the need to structure, reposition and repurpose the backbone of the music industry to ensure quality music delivery, creative direction and encourage growth sustainability.

The mentorship programme titled: ‘The Open House Series’, set up to empower, mentor and realign Nigerian talents, help them understand how the music business runs and how to earn from it, is for producers and artistes who want to hone their craft and take it to the next level, grow musically and deliver high-quality music. With this ‘Open House Series’ will take participants through, extensive music business courses on songwriting, production, performance, touring, marketing, social media, style and brand identity, all in three compelling stages.

The first stage will kick off with selected participants enrolled on various mentorship sessions, participants will also have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one chats with industry mentors in sessions that will help them determine the next steps in their careers and aid their creative growth.

The final phase of the project will see selected participants join top music business professionals and artists in a ywo-week production camp in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they will work together to produce a collaborative album with tracks performed, produced and fully mixed and mastered by them in a project album that will be distributed and promoted worldwide by Boomplay.

