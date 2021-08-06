Aristokrat Queen, Ria Sean hosts fans in Imax partnership for ‘Moneybag’

Aristokrat Records’ newest signee, Ria Sean, known for her smash single ‘Lemonade’, is set to re-introduce herself to the world in a powerful way, with a brand new audio and video ‘Moneybag’, in partnership with the number one cinema brand in Nigeria, IMAX. Gloria Asene Enebi, popularly known as Ria Sean, a singer and songwriter, signed jointly to Aristokrat Records and Island Def Jam Recordings was born and raised in Nigeria.

Ria grew up singing in the church choir and professionally embarked on her music journey when she was 16 years old. Drawing influences from artists such as Brandy, Chris Brown, Whitney Houston, and Frank Ocean, Ria Sean’s sound is a fusion of Afropop, R&B with Lo-Fi undertones. Featured on the compilation album: “Sounds from The Basement Gig – Vol“ and having worked with artists like Leriq, Adekunle Gold, Moelogo and Goodgirl LA, this vivacious Afripop artiste has an exciting treat for her music lovers with the IMAX’s ultra-modern facilities and sophisticated theatre style which will host five lucky fans, blockbuster-style, in an exclusive premiere of ‘Moneybag’; a move for this dynamite of a singer to build her fan community, engagement and connection. Prior to the soon-to-be-released audio/ visual of “Moneybag” Ria Sean’s fanbase has grown exponentially, especially after releasing an 8-track self-titled EP in 2017 which boasted of great songs like ‘Fa Ko Si’, ‘Spring‘ and ‘Selfish’. Sean has worked with multiple artists like Leriq, Moelog, Adekunle Gold and Goodgirl LA. Following collaborations with the aforementioned artistes, Sean shared the video for ‘Lemonade’, a song which tells the story of the different stages of a toxic relationship.

