Arts & Entertainments

Aristokrat Queen, Ria Sean hosts fans in Imax partnership for ‘Moneybag’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Aristokrat Records’ newest signee, Ria Sean, known for her smash single ‘Lemonade’, is set to re-introduce herself to the world in a powerful way, with a brand new audio and video ‘Moneybag’, in partnership with the number one cinema brand in Nigeria, IMAX. Gloria Asene Enebi, popularly known as Ria Sean, a singer and songwriter, signed jointly to Aristokrat Records and Island Def Jam Recordings was born and raised in Nigeria.

Ria grew up singing in the church choir and professionally embarked on her music journey when she was 16 years old. Drawing influences from artists such as Brandy, Chris Brown, Whitney Houston, and Frank Ocean, Ria Sean’s sound is a fusion of Afropop, R&B with Lo-Fi undertones. Featured on the compilation album: “Sounds from The Basement Gig – Vol“ and having worked with artists like Leriq, Adekunle Gold, Moelogo and Goodgirl LA, this vivacious Afripop artiste has an exciting treat for her music lovers with the IMAX’s ultra-modern facilities and sophisticated theatre style which will host five lucky fans, blockbuster-style, in an exclusive premiere of ‘Moneybag’; a move for this dynamite of a singer to build her fan community, engagement and connection. Prior to the soon-to-be-released audio/ visual of “Moneybag” Ria Sean’s fanbase has grown exponentially, especially after releasing an 8-track self-titled EP in 2017 which boasted of great songs like ‘Fa Ko Si’, ‘Spring‘ and ‘Selfish’. Sean has worked with multiple artists like Leriq, Moelog, Adekunle Gold and Goodgirl LA. Following collaborations with the aforementioned artistes, Sean shared the video for ‘Lemonade’, a song which tells the story of the different stages of a toxic relationship.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Destiny Etiko becomes Brand Ambassador for Bubuzee

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Fast rising actress, Destiny Etiko, has signed a mouthwatering deal with Bebuzee as a brand ambassador for the video streaming service. She joins Monalisa Chinda, Zack Orji, Oge Okoye among others in this prestigious position with Bebuzee. Etiko was born in a village in Nigeria and this is where she has stayed most of her […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why l didn’t have relationship with my son –Mr Eazi’s father

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Alexander Olukayode Ajibade, the father to Mr. Eazi, says he didn’t have a father-son relationship with the singer because he was serving in Sierra Leone as of the time he was born.   Ajibade, said to have retired from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a squadron leader, brought the revelation to light in a […]
Arts & Entertainments

Feast of literary, cultural activities as ANA, Ibadan, celebrates 40th anniversary

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

It was a carnival of literary, artistic and cultural activity as well as expressions as the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Ibadan, celebrated 40 years of existence of the writers’ group. The three-day event saw the Tunde Odunlade Arts and Culture Connexions gallery, Bodija, owned by renowned textile artist, Tunde […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica