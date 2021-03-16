Arts & Entertainments

Ariyiike Dimples leads as 'Urban Kitchen Show' continues its campus tour

Tony Okuyeme

Urban kitchen Show, a tv show where viewers learn how to make meals on a budget, has taken a step further to create a festival of food and entertainment.
In it’s Gen Z edition that is proudly sponsored by Power Oil and refreshed by Coca-Cola, Urban Kitchen takes it’s search for young chefs into 10 different campuses across the nation.
The tour has seen the team visit Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), University of Benin, University of Abuja, and the most recent was University of Calabar.
According to producer of the show, Daodu Omoluku, the tour has been fun as students have to compete in the on-ground cooking competition and also get entertained by some a-list entertainers like DJ Neptune, PORKUPYNE, Home Of Laffta and many more.
The Gen Z edition of the show is a special edition where students of Tertiary institutions across the nation come to cook a meal on a budget for their favorite celebrities and stand a chance to win upto N200,000 each in school fees’ support.
The tour continues this weekend at the
University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) campus and University of Port Harcourt as the show unveils a new host in the person of Ariyiike Owolagba aka Ariyiike Dimples.
“The Gen Z Edition of the show was deliberately created to identify with the younger generation, support them and also get them on the track of cooking culture to combat the trends of fast food.
“The Gen Zers are digital natives in their own right, they control over 43% of our population, the purchasing power is gradually shifting to them,” Omoluku stated.
“Bearing in mind that Generation Z are more concerned about quality, we had to go into partnership with brands who prioritize quality.
“Power oil is the number one vegetable oil in Nigeria, we are glad to be on these Campuses with them as our sponsored.
“Coca-cola is arguably world’s number one in its category, hence we went into a partnership with them to refresh the show,” he added.
He disclosed that starting from the 20th of April, all chefs, who will be cooking in the show, will be students representing different campuses.

Reporter

