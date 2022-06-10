Arla opens new dairy production plant

Dairy company, Arla, has officially inaugurated a new production plant in Germany. The expansion is Arla’s biggest dairy investment to date and “a key driver to meet the growing international demand for sustainable, affordable and nutritious dairy products,” according to the company. Arla has invested €190 million in the expansion of its dairy in Pronsfeld, Germany, making it Arla’s largest dairy plant and its biggest single investment in a site.

The expansion of Pronsfeld dairy includes the new production plant, which holds a 51-meter-high drying tower as its centrepiece and can process 685 million kilos of milk per year, creating an end-product of around 90,000 tonnes of high-quality milk powder. The raw milk needed for this is sourced primarily from Arla farms in the region and creates a sustainable channel to support higher returns to farmer owners, according to Arla.

The CEO at Arla Foods, Peder Tuborgh, said: “I am very pleased to inaugurate the expansion of our Pronsfeld dairy today. Securing that as many as possible have access to a good, nutritious diet every day is one of the biggest challenges we face globally. As part of our recently launched Future26 strategy, we will strengthen and expand our business in international markets such as the Middle East, West Africa and Southeast Asia where the demand for affordable, nutritious dairy products exceeds local production as well as local supply. As the largest Arla dairy in the world with a strong export business, the new production plant gives Pronsfeld an even greater place in the growth strategy of our international business. “The expansion of Pronsfeld dairy will aid the company’s efforts to achieve its climate goals of an improved sustainability profile and better energy efficiency.

