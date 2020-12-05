Arts & Entertainments

Arlington standstill for Mistura Asunramu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

United States-based Nollywood star, Mistura Asunramu (aka Fali Olomi), recorded another landslide in Texas as her annual Old School Night which coincided with America Thanksgiving Day is the talk of the town.

The event, which was put together by 11th Media Global Concept showcased Yoruba culture at its best, and the FABS resources centre which hosted the event was agog with the guests enjoying themselves to the fullest. Speaking at the event, Asunramu said she was happy to achieve her aim of making people witness their culture while in diaspora. She said: “This is my dream event. I am so happy that Old school Night is talk of the town.

It was the best of Yoruba culture on display in Diaspora. I am delighted to see a large crowd; they all testified it was the greatest event they have attended. It can only get better. “This is the second edition, I hope to keep improving.

People travelled from Maryland, Atlanta, Houston to witness the event. I thank my Nollywood colleagues, the vendors that supported the event. I am grateful.” Notable celebrities at the event are Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco), Mr. and Mrs. Kogberegbe, Opeyemi Ajala, Anu Sosanya, Adeyemi Mike, Olawale Victory, Ayo Genesis, among others.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Innovation, entrepreneurship as panacea for unemployment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Every government in Nigeria in the past few decades have had to battle with the challenge of unemployment without much evidence of success yet. In fact it is safe to say that of all the challenges that are facing Nigeria as a country today unemployment is top on the list. Governments at various levels, private […]
Arts & Entertainments

Miss Autumn Leaves encourages world with new single

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Charismatic singer, songwriter, and composer, Ebby Udueni-Drenthe, popularly known as Miss Autumn Leaves, has released a new single to encourage the world to keep faith. The single, titled ‘Keep The Faith’, is an inspiring and uplifting song written and composed by Miss Autumn Leaves to encourage humanity to never give up on goals and life’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

PompasAfolabibecomes Zonlin Gbedudugan of Badagry

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was a celebration of culture and creativity as a notable arts, culture and tourism promoter, and the CEO of Ijinla Art and Tours, Ambassador Hunkanlin E Afolabi (Ijinla), was installed as the first Zonlin Gbedudugan of Badagry kingdom. Afolabi, who is also the Chairman Ijinla Horticulture and Environmental Beautification, and president/founder Centre for Heritage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: