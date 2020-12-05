Arlington standstill for Mistura Asunramu

United States-based Nollywood star, Mistura Asunramu (aka Fali Olomi), recorded another landslide in Texas as her annual Old School Night which coincided with America Thanksgiving Day is the talk of the town.

The event, which was put together by 11th Media Global Concept showcased Yoruba culture at its best, and the FABS resources centre which hosted the event was agog with the guests enjoying themselves to the fullest. Speaking at the event, Asunramu said she was happy to achieve her aim of making people witness their culture while in diaspora. She said: “This is my dream event. I am so happy that Old school Night is talk of the town.

It was the best of Yoruba culture on display in Diaspora. I am delighted to see a large crowd; they all testified it was the greatest event they have attended. It can only get better. “This is the second edition, I hope to keep improving.

People travelled from Maryland, Atlanta, Houston to witness the event. I thank my Nollywood colleagues, the vendors that supported the event. I am grateful.” Notable celebrities at the event are Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco), Mr. and Mrs. Kogberegbe, Opeyemi Ajala, Anu Sosanya, Adeyemi Mike, Olawale Victory, Ayo Genesis, among others.

