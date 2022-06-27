Arm yourselves against bandits, Zamfara govt tells residents

…orders shoot at sight on motorbike users

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau The Zamfara State Government has directed members of the communities across the state to work towards owning sophisticated, but lawful firearms for the purpose of self defence, with a view to forestalling further attacks by armed bandits and kidnappers.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara in a joint press brief ing by the offices of all security Chiefs and the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, DIG Mamman Tsafe (rtd). Dosara, noted that, the decision followed recent banditry and kidnapping activities in the state, to the extent that commercial and other social activities have been suspended, leaving large number of towns and villages with no other option than to abandon their homes and farms for safety elsewhere.

According to him, despite that there has been in existence a ban on license issuance for Arms possession by individuals, the state government has embarked on talks with the presidency and the Inspector General of Police with a view to secure matured ways of conquering the lingering banditry.

“The decision by the government in that aspect means people in the state should take to the lawful processes of possessing the arms by filling designated forms which contain requests for obtaining weapons to be decided by the President and the Inspector General of Police,” the Commissioner emphasised.

He further said that banditry and kidnapping activities have resurfaced after nine months of enjoying relative peace in the state being achieved under Peace and Reconciliation Committee initiated by the present Governor Matawalle administration.

The Commissioner has however, announced the immediate closure of markets in some parts of Gusau, the state capital, Maru, Tsafe and Bukkuyum local government areas, adding that,

“All filling stations and black markets are thereby declared closed indefinitely, and also the use of motorbikes in these areas is prohibited, anybody found riding will be considered as bandit and will be shot at sight by the security operatives.” It would be recalled that bandits had entirely sacked Mada town which has a population of about 350,000 and located few kilometers from the state capital last Friday compelling innocent citizens to take refuge mostly in Gusau for safety.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...