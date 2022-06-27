Metro & Crime

Arm yourselves against bandits, Zamfara govt tells residents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…orders shoot at sight on motorbike users

 

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau The Zamfara State Government has directed members of the communities across the state to work towards owning sophisticated, but lawful firearms for the purpose of self defence, with a view to forestalling further attacks by armed bandits and kidnappers.

 

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara in a joint press brief  ing by the offices of all security Chiefs and the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, DIG Mamman Tsafe (rtd). Dosara, noted that, the decision followed recent banditry and kidnapping activities in the state, to the extent that commercial and other social activities have been suspended, leaving large number of towns and villages with no other option than to abandon their homes and farms for safety elsewhere.

 

According to him, despite that there has been in existence a ban  on license issuance for Arms possession by individuals, the state government has embarked on talks with the presidency and the Inspector General of Police with a view to secure matured ways of conquering the lingering banditry.

“The decision by the government in that aspect means people in the state should take to the lawful processes of possessing the arms by filling designated forms which contain requests for obtaining weapons to be decided by the President and the Inspector General of Police,” the Commissioner emphasised.

 

He further said that banditry  and kidnapping activities have resurfaced after nine months of enjoying relative peace in the state being achieved under Peace and Reconciliation Committee initiated by the present Governor Matawalle administration.

 

The Commissioner has however, announced the immediate closure of markets in some parts of Gusau, the state capital, Maru, Tsafe and Bukkuyum local government areas, adding that,

“All filling stations and black markets are thereby declared closed indefinitely, and also the use of motorbikes in these areas is  prohibited, anybody found riding will be considered as bandit and will be  shot at sight by the security operatives.” It would be recalled that bandits had entirely sacked Mada town which has a population of about 350,000 and located few kilometers from the state capital last Friday compelling innocent citizens to take refuge mostly in Gusau for safety.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu: Youth empowerment crucial to new generation leaders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has described youth training and empowerment as a viable way of building new generation of leaders with positive mindsets for volunteerism and leadership. Speaking during the official closing ceremony of the 2021 IBILE Youth Academy, which held at the Abesan Youth Center, Ipaja, Mrs Sanwo-Olu, said […]
Metro & Crime

Mystery: Priest, wife, maid die in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Archdeacon of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Abayi-Ariaria, Aba, Abia State, Venerable Julius Dike, his wife, Blessing, and their maid died yesterday under mysterious circumstances. It was learnt that Dike, his wife and the maid held a crusade on the church premises on Sunday, attended a gathering on Monday but did not come out yesterday for […]
Metro & Crime

KAI tortures, detains journalist inside Black Maria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) yesterday beat and detained a journalist inside a Black Maria for filming their enforcement operation. The incident occurred at Meiran Bus Stop on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. Mr. Benjamin Anaja, a journalist with Guild Press Limited, was assaulted by KAI officials who were angry that the victim recorded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica