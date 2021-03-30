Metro & Crime

Armed bandits kill Catholic priest, three parishioners in Benue

Heavily armed bandits in the early hours of Tursday invaded the Saint Paul’s Aye Twar Catholic Parish, Agu Center in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State and killed a Catholic priest and three other parishioners.
The Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Fanen Ngugban, New Telegraph learnt, was gruesomely killed right in the parish house while preparing for Easter conference while worshippers were waiting for him in the church at about 7 am.
The parishioners killed alongside the Priest included: Mfave Tumachihi, Mbangohor Tsebo and Orlukaa Ulu.
New Telegraph learnt that the gunmen invaded the community and were shooting sporadically before they invaded the church and shot the priest and the others dead.
It was gathered that the attack triggered tension in the area as many fled for dear lives, just as the gunmen were reported to have set ablaze many houses in the area throwing scores of residents homeless.
Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, Mr. Alfred Atera and the state police command both confirmed the attack and killings saying four people, including a Catholic priest and three parishioners, were murdered in the early morning attack.

