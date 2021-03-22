News

Armed Forces Bill: Igbo Coalition joins Ohanaeze to denounce group’s position

Members of the Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), have enjoined Nigerians to disregard any group seeking to discredit the Armed Forces Commission Bill submitted to the Senate by the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe.
The CIPYM is a body of young industrious sons and daughters of South East extraction.
Specifically, the progressive youths said a statement credited to a group that identified itself as
Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC), should never be taken seriously.
They frowned at what was credited to the group, which they insisted, was hardly known to Ndigbo.
“We read with dismay a media report that emanated from a statement in respect of the Armed Forces Service Commission Bill presented to the floor of the Senate last week by our illustrious son, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, for consideration but which was deferred for more consultations.
“We recall that Ohaneze Ndigbo while dissociating itself from this group, had also alerted that such name or group is unknown to the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.
“The Coalition of Igbo Professional Youths Worldwide calls on intelligence and security agencies to rise to  the occasion by carrying out investigation on the group with a view to unraveling its sponsors and their true mission.”
The statement added: “The Armed Forces Service Commission Bill, according to its drafter, seeks to address perceived lopsided appointment of heads of security agencies in the country.
“As stated in our earlier statement, we wish to restate our commendation to the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, for sponsoring the landmark bill, given that the bill is coming at a time of worsening insecurity across the country. It deserves all the support needed for its eventual passage into law.
‘We appeal to Distinguished Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District to, without further delay, subject the laudable endeavour to more legislative work and consultations, with a view to returning it to the red chamber, for possible passage.”

