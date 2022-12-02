Armed Forces Day: FCT Minister makes emblem wearing compulsory for staff, visitors

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has directed that effective from 2nd December 2022, all staff and visitors to the Administration’s headquarters must wear the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem, before accessing its offices. The minister gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, when he was decorated with the emblem by the National Chairman, Nigeria Legion Maj. Gen Abdulmalik Jibril. Bello said there was need for all, both staff and visitors to support the noble cause, of keeping the memories of the fallen heroes alive.

The minister said, “Effective from tomorrow morning, and in line with the directive of Mr. President, all staff and visitors to the FCTA headquarters and all our offices must wear the emblem until January 15, 2023. And we encourage staff and visitors to donate generously”. He noted that Nigerian Legion over the years has strived to care for the families of the nation’s fallen heroes with its several initiatives.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...