News

Armed Forces Day: FG solicits support for troops

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magash (rtd), has solicited support for troops prosecuting counter-insurgency and other operations across theatres.
According to the minister, public support will boost the morale of fighting forces, many of whom had paid the supreme price in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.
Magashi made the appeal shortly after laying the wreath in honour of fallen heroes at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Abuja.
This was contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mohammad Abdulkadri.
The statement read in part: “The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has urged Nigerians to support the nation’s Armed Forces to boost their morale to win various ongoing Campaigns in the country.
“Maj Gen Magashi made the appeal against the backdrop of the successful grand finale of the 2021 Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade and wreaths laying ceremony under the parade of the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari held in Abuja.
“He said all Nigerians are critical stakeholders in maintaining a well mobilised professionally responsible and responsive Military that is capable of safeguarding the natiion’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
“While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the right leadership to secure the country internally and against external aggression, he said a buy in by the public in form of aiding and speaking good about their military will be a force Multiplier for the Fighting Forces to win the battles and not losing the war.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps probe $36.1m loan, $1.5m grant for Auditor – General

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday said it was investigating the $36.1 million and $1.5 million alleged grant obtained to finance the operations of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) in the 2020 Appropriation Act. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this in Abuja during the investigative hearing […]
News

At UN, Belarus accuses western states of trying to sow ‘chaos, anarchy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused Western countries on Saturday of attempting to sow “chaos and anarchy” in the former Soviet republic, which has been rocked by street protests since an election last month. “We are seeing attempts to destabilize the situation in the country,” he told the United Nations General Assembly in a […]
News

AAN releases new guidelines for travellers, airport users

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Following the approval that flight operations recommence gradually at the nation’s airports effective July 8, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has released new procedural guidelines for air travellers and other airport users. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica