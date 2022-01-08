News

Armed Forces Day: Niger gov urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, progress

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has urged the people of the State and Nigerians as a whole to continue to pray for peace, unity and progress of the country. Governor Bello disclosed this attheSpecialJumma’atPrayerto commemoratethisyear’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day held attheJumma’atMosqueMilitary Cantonment, Minna.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stressed that the sacrifices by the Military must be appreciated by all and sundry, especially the gallant efforts they are making in tackling security challenges in the country. He then enjoined Nigerians to always pray for the soldiers who had paid the supreme sacrifice by giving their lives in defence of this nation.

Earlierinhissermon, theChief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque, Military Cantonment, Minna, Col. Musa Buhari called on Muslims to always have the fear of God in whatever they are doing. The Chief Imam urged the Muslims to always support their leaders with prayers now more than ever before as well as uphold the tenets of Islam at all times. Col. Buhari prayed for the repose soul of the fallen heroes and God to grant their families the much-needed strength and comfort to bear the irreparable loss.

 

