Armed Forces Day: Obi urges Nigerians to unite against agitations, divisions

As Nigerians mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to unite against agitations and divisions threatening to disintegrate the nation. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, Obi said Nigerians should continue to build on the strong and veritable expression of the unity and togetherness that engendered a vibrant post-war Nigeria. The former Anambra State governor said this democratic leap with its unifying symbolism was glorious for Nigeria and have deepened the brotherhood and oneness of the nation. Obi said Nigerians should follow the path of inclusiveness and togetherness established by Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Dr. Alex Ekwueme in 1979. He said: “Anyone who still harbours a different agenda different from the realization of a wholesome and unifying people-oriented development vision is doing a terrible disservice to this generation and generations of Nigerians yet unborn. “I cannot think of any valid reason, except for the deficit of sound socioeconomic and political policies and programmes that will unite and propel Nigeria forward. “From what I know of the South-East, the Igbo Nation, led by Ohanaeze, has at every opportunity been unequivocal about its commitment to the unity, oneness, integrity, and progress of Nigeria, based on equity, justice, and an inclusive society. “And I, Peter Obi, a proud Nigerian of Igbo extraction, I am most truthfully and wholly committed to that stand of one united, secure and progressive Nigeria. “It is also worth calling a spade a spade. There are youths all over Nigeria who are frustrated because of injustice, poverty, lack of opportunities, unemployment, and apparent exclusion. “Such youths could seize upon and use anything issue or tool to express their frustration and anger. “I believe that some of those who are agitating are doing so partly due to our failures in creating an inclusive and progressive Nigeria.” Obi also said it is unfair to use the misconduct or position of one person or few persons in an ethnic group to stigmatise the entire group. He said it is a wrong approach and should not be so. “I have repeatedly said that I will sit down and discuss with all agitators, believing that we must continue to talk and negotiate with all to achieve positive results. “Today marks 53 years since the civil war formally ended. Let us accept that the war has truly ended. “To try to continue to ‘fight the civil war’ today, after 53 years, would be a great disservice to Nigeria and Nigerians, particularly our heroes who diligently laboured to secure and unite us.

