Armed Forces Day: Obi urges Nigerians to unite against agitations, divisions

Anayo Ezugwu

 

 

As Nigerians mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to unite against agitations a d divisions threatening to disintegrate the nation.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Obi said Nigerians should continue to build on the strong and veritable expression of the unity and togetherness that engendered a vibrant post-war Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra State said this democratic leap with its unifying symbolism was glorious for Nigeria and have deepened the brotherhood and onenesses of the nation.

Obi said Nigerians should follow the path of inclusiveness and togetherness established by Alhaji Shehu Shagari and Dr. Alex Ekwueme in 1979.

 

