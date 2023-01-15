Armed Forces Day: President Buhari to honour fallen heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to honour fallen heroes that paid the supreme price in defence of their fatherland, at a solemn ceremony tagged, “Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration”.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the occasion, which is celebrated on 15th January of every year, witnesses the laying of wreaths at the National Arcade opposite Eagle Square in Abuja.

It is also marked across the 36 states of the Federation, to demonstrate the gratitude of Nigerians to troops, who laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

It is expected that the Nigerian Army (NA), Nigerian Navy (NN), as well as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), will demonstrate their colours through March past, and other ceremonial outings.

Again, the outing serves to honour veterans, a development that helps to facilitate moral, material, and financial support for families of deceased officers.

