Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Democracy has come to stay –Irabor

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, has declared the military’s readiness to support the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the success of the February -March general election. Irabor, who made the declaration at the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja yesterday, also said military intervention in politics is no longer possible, insisting that democracy has come to stay. He said: “The police are on the lead. I have been discussing with the Inspector-General of Police (Usman Baba), and of course, we’ve also made contingencies should we be required to support the police. “The armed forces remain solidly behind the police to be able to give them all the support as required.” Asked to give assurance that the military will no longer take over power, Irabor said: “Democracy has come to stay. Government of the people, by the people and for the people in Nigeria has come to stay. “That is an assurance and then of course for the election.” Speaking on the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the CDS said: “It is the day that we need to give thanks to God; that men and women of this great nation once served, are serving and will continue to serve this country. And that we have that level of love for the country that men and women have committed to and, if need be, sacrificed their lives so that the rest of us can live. I think it’s a worthy thing. “So today, it’s quite a very unique day, that the nation has set it aside to value, to place a premium on the services and honouring the services of men or women of our great country.” On expectation from the military because of the celebration, Irabor said: “The fact that one has been appreciated motivates. And I think that is the message that has gone across the length and breadth of the members of the armed forces. So we’re more motivated to continue to play our part. And then for the veterans, for them to also know that their services, the sacrifices that they made are not in vain, which, of course, is quite motivating for them too.” Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari led senior government officials at the wreath-laying ceremony to mark the finale of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration. Buhari, who arrived at the National Arcade at 10:05 am, was immediately ushered onto the saluting dais for the National Salute. He also inspected the Guards of Honour, accompanied by the Commander, Brigade of Guards, Maj- Gen. Muhammad Usman, after which he proceeded to the Cenotaph for the Wreath- Laying Ceremony proper. Prayers were offered for the departed and their families by the Director Nigerian Navy Religious Affairs, Commander Robert Oparaji, Director of Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Airforce, Air Commodore Luqman Abiodun and acting Director Chaplain Services, Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Bilson Newton. Other dignitaries who laid wreaths after the President included: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. Others include the Ministers of Defence and the Federal Capital Territory, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi and Muhammed Bello, respectively; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the service chiefs and well as the Inspector-General General of Police, Usman Baba; representatives of the Diplomatic Corps; and the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion and widow of a fallen soldier, Cynthia Ubah. Also in attendance were members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd.); Permanent Secretaries; amongst others. Buhari also performed the symbolic freeing of white doves out of the cage during the event. The 2023 wreath laying ceremony would be his last as Commander- in-Chief.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...