Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Emmanuel sues for national unity, celebrates fallen heroes

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has advocated peace, love and national unity among the political class across the country to reciprocate the sacrifices of gallant soldiers, who paid supreme price in serving humanity and the nation, especially as this year’s general elections beckon.

Governor Emmanuel made the advocacy while speaking at the Wreath Laying Ceremony to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the State Cenotaph, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo on Sunday.

He observed that circumstances that predisposed operations in which the heroes laid down their lives still persist across the nation, and therefore cautioned politicians against incendiary and unwarranted comments that enlarge the chasm of separation and weaken the cords of national unity.

The governor encouraged them to demonstrate attributes that would fan the embers of unity and further extend the frontiers of love and brotherhood, lest the sacrifices of gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces be in vain.

“As we get ready to elect our new set of leaders, I urge our political class to understand that we need the country to be one indissoluble entity, in order for our aspirations for leadership to be actualised.

“We must not threaten the unity of this nation for the narrow desire to be in power. If these gallant men and women paid the ultimate price for us to remain in peace and harmony, we must also pay them a corresponding price of appreciation and gratitude by ensuring that the cords of our unity, justice, equality, fairness and love remain our abiding articles of faith,” the governor stated.

Acknowledging with commendation, the cooperation the state government has received from the Nigerian security services in the course of his administration, he mentioned that the gesture has manifested in the state being honoured as Nigeria’s Best Security and Safety State in the last African Security Summit in Banjul, Gambia.

Therefore, he urged government at various levels, corporate bodies and private citizens to redouble efforts in showing undying gratitude by improving the welfare of serving soldiers, the Legion and relatives left behind by fallen heroes as well as guarantee a future for their children, who often times bear the brunt of the sacrifices their fathers made in the service of the nation.

On his part, the Commander, 2 Brigade, Uyo, Brig. Gen. Abubakar Wase, reassured that the Nigerian military has a robust plan in place to continuously accommodate the concerns of ex-service men and families of the fallen heroes.

He, however, lent a voice to the governor’s advocacy for well-meaning citizens to extend love and support to the families of the fallen heroes.

Similarly, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Col. Joseph Daniel Esu, said that the event was of great significance to the Nigerian Legion as it gives them a sense of belonging, despite being out of service.

Also, the State President, Nigeria Military Widows Association, Comrade Grace Aniema, described January 15 of every year as a day of sober reflection for widows of the fallen heroes and expressed gratitude to the state governor for the support to the military widows in past years.

She appealed for initiation of a recurrent support programme that will cater for the needs of the widows.

Highpoints of the event was the solemn rite of wreath laying in honour of the fallen heroes, led by Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Aniekan Bassey, State Chief Judge Justice Ekaette Obot, President General of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, Service Chiefs, Chairman Uyo Local Government Council, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, among others.

 

