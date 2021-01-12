Armed Forces Remembrance Day: FG shuts down Federal Secretariat, Foreign Affairs 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Indications emerging late Tuesday evening that thr Federal Government has shut down the phases I, II, III of the Federal Secretariat Complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters for the forthcoming Armed Forces Remembrance Day .

A circular signed by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, disclosed that the areas would be cordoned off to enable efficient security beef up around the National Arcade.

The circular said: “The 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration will climax with the wreath laying ceremony by Mr. President in the company of Senior Government Official and members of the Diplomatic Corps of the National Arcade Abuja on Friday 15th January, 2021 by 9:00am.

“In line with the security arrangements for the event there will be closure of access

roads to the Arcade, the Federal Secretariat Complexes. Phases (I,II,III) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 12.00 noon, on Thursday 14th January, 2021 and 1:00pm, on Friday, 15 January, 2021.

“Accordingly, all officers whose Ministries Departments and Agencies are located within these office complexes are expected to close early on Thursday 14 January, 2021 and resume late on Friday 15 January, 2021 as specified.

“Please, bring the contents of this Circular to the attention of all concerned for their

operation.”

