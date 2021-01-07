Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Makinde launches emblem with N2m

…rallies support for fallen heroes’ families

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday urged Nigerians to continue to cater for the needs of the children, widows and other dependents of fallen heroes and soldiers maimed in the line of duty to the country. The governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, stated this at a launch of the Appeal Week Emblem for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Makinde said the day was meant to honour fallen heroes and sensitize the public on the need to cater for the welfare of veterans who were still alive as well as families of the fallen heroes and heroines. He said: “I am highly delighted to welcome everyone to the formal launch of the Emblem Appeal Week, which unfolds the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Oyo State.

“It is pertinent to note that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration emerged out of the need to honour our fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigeria Civil War, Peace Support and Internal Security Operations. “The occasion is also designed to honour and sensitize the public on the need to attend to the welfare of veterans who are still alive as well as families of the fallen heroes/heroines. From history, indeed, they have done wonderfully well and some nuggets of gold they left behind would surely lead our nation to a better future.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I hereby launch the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and other activities with a sum of N2million to the glory of God and enablement of better life for our ex-servicemen, veterans and dependants of those who paid the supreme price for the unity and progress of our nation. “I strongly believe that the Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Chapter, would continue with various relief packages designed to make Legionnaires, widows and their dependents self-sustaining, thereby reducing poverty. “Their efforts are commendable. However, members of the Nigerian Legion should take advantage of the various schemes of the Federal, state and the local governments non-governmental organizations as well as philanthropists to make lives better for its members.”

Like this: Like Loading...