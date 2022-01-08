News Top Stories

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Stop beating drums of war, Sanwo-Olu tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, yesterday urged Nigerians to stop beating drum of war, saying the collapse of Nigerians would benefit nobody. Speaking at a Special Jumat Service to commemorate 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa-Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu advised those beating the drum of war in the country to desist from such and thread on the path of peace for the good of all Nigerians.

Speaking, through his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu charged Nigerians to do everything humanly possible to prevent the outbreak of war in the country as the nation can only strive in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility. While admonishing the citizens to be positive in their mind set, the governor emphasised that the fall of the Nation will affect everyone and “we all will suffer for it”.

He said by calling for war, there would be no justification for the death of those people that fought for the country. Speaking further, the governor advised that Nigerians should stop criticising the Armed Forces as they are making a lot of sacrifices for the unity of the country by protecting the citizens and fighting for her peace and unity. He, therefore, advised that, in the memory of those that have died, citizens should be nice to the country and consider how to make Nigeria a better nation in their individual spaces. He beseeched them to use the talent deposited in them by Allah to ensure a greater nation. He said: “Every citizen must use their personal uniqueness to collectively build our country for a better place of living”

 

Our Reporters

