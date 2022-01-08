News

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Zulum assures of continuous support to widows, orphans of fallen heroes

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has assured of his administration’s continued support to the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes that laid their lives for the unity of the country. The governor gave the assurance yesterday when he launched the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal Week at the Government House Maiduguri as part of the weeklong celebration. The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, assured that the present government is ever ready to continue to map out programmes that will impact on the lives of windows and orphans of the fallen heroes and legions in the state. Zulum launched the Emblem AppealWeekwith the sum of N10 million and appealed to the members of the Nigerian Legion to ensure judicious utilisation of the resources for the welfare and benefits of widows and orphans of the fallen heroes.

The governor, however, commended the gallantry of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices and commitmentin ensuringthatpeaceisrestoredback to the state and country at large. Earlier, the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Borno State chapter, Col. William Mamza (rtd), appealed to the state government on behalf of the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes to help in alleviating their sufferings and also make life better for the legions, who have served the country with, commitment, selfless service and dedication.

 

Our Reporters

